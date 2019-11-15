Jetsetters to work on breakdowns

Nadi will have to be very clinical against a disciplined Tailevu side in their Farebrother Sullivan trophy clash on Saturday.

The jetsetters will defend the trophy for the first time against Tailevu after beating Namosi at the ANZ Stadium.

Nadi captain Ratu Veremalua Vugakoto says discipline is something they’ll need to maintain for 80 minutes against a quality Tailevu outfit.

“I think one of the main thing is discipline and we’ll just keeping working on the breakdowns and just some set-piece moves we lack on so that’s just where we need to work on’.

The jetsetters will host Tailevu on Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Looking at other games for this weekend’s final Skipper Cup round, Suva takes on Namosi, Naitasiri play Yasawa and Nadroga battles Lautoka.