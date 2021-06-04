Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Extended lockdown will cripple Fiji says PM|51 new infections with Raiwai and Nakasi having new cases|Strict protocols for movement from containment to non-containment area|Don’t buy cigarettes, alcohol and kava: PM|Fiji secures enough vaccine doses for targeted population|Bainimarama stands firm on COVID response plan|No double-dipping in govt assistance|Bainimarama urges Fijians not to be misguided by lies|Temporary closure of Makoi Health Centre|Another non-COVID related death|Average test positivity increases to 2%|Australia provides another $40.9m to Fiji|Villages urged to maintain strict COVID-19 protocols|Follow warnings so we can return to normalcy says Police|Healthcare workers prioritize services|USP achieves high ranking for Crisis Management|Waidracia villagers cleared, restrictions remain|Council helps Fijians restructure debt|Measures to be maintained: Dr Devi|Disregard vaccine misinformation: Church leaders|Fiji media encouraged to keep morale high|39 new cases with warning for two areas|Vaccine administration resumes in Nadi|Health professionals losing their morale: Dr Fong|Fijians urged to update careFIJI app|
Full Coverage

Football

Perfect start for Italy in Euro 2020

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
June 12, 2021 8:51 am
Scenes after Italy take lead in the Group A opener against Turkey [Source: EURO 2020/Twitter]

Italy made a perfect start to their Euro 2020 campaign after defeating Turkey 3-nil in the Group A opener at the Stadio Olimpico – the largest sports facility in Rome.

Turkey managed to hold the hosts nil-all in the first half but a Merih Demiral 53rd minute own goal changed the game boosting Italy’s confidence.

Italy made it 2-nil when Ciro Immobile smashed it home from a rebound inside the penalty box in the 66th minute.

Article continues after advertisement

The hosts increased their lead in the 79th minute after Napoli forward, Lorenzo Insigne’s brilliant touch in the right hand corner of the net.

The big win has given Italy a much needed advantage as their goal difference will count in the later stages of the tournament.

Switzerland and Wales are also in this pool and will play tomorrow at 1am.

In other matches tomorrow, Denmark will face Finland at 4am while Belgium will take on Russia at 7am.

You can watch all the action from the tournament LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.