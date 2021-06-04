Perfect start for Italy in Euro 2020

Italy made a perfect start to their Euro 2020 campaign after defeating Turkey 3-nil in the Group A opener at the Stadio Olimpico – the largest sports facility in Rome.

Turkey managed to hold the hosts nil-all in the first half but a Merih Demiral 53rd minute own goal changed the game boosting Italy’s confidence.

Italy made it 2-nil when Ciro Immobile smashed it home from a rebound inside the penalty box in the 66th minute.

Article continues after advertisement

🇮🇹 Italy score THREE in a EURO game for the first time! ⚽️⚽️⚽️#ITA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/pCAxeFjnDo — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 11, 2021

The hosts increased their lead in the 79th minute after Napoli forward, Lorenzo Insigne’s brilliant touch in the right hand corner of the net.

🇮🇹 How highly do you rate Lorenzo Insigne? #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/VnBftxkkRq — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 11, 2021

The big win has given Italy a much needed advantage as their goal difference will count in the later stages of the tournament.

Switzerland and Wales are also in this pool and will play tomorrow at 1am.

In other matches tomorrow, Denmark will face Finland at 4am while Belgium will take on Russia at 7am.

You can watch all the action from the tournament LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.