Italy advances to WC semis after thrilling win over Tahiti

[Source: OFC]

Italy advanced to the semi-finals of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup following an enthralling battle with Tahiti.

A Marco Giordani double inspired Italy to a comeback victory over Tahiti in their UAE 2024 Dubai™ quarter-final.

Two goals in one first-period minute seized control for the Tahitians, only for Giordani to score two goals – the first a stunning lob from well inside his own half – either side of the first break to bring Italy level.

Emiliano Del Luca’s side were indebted to their goalkeeper, Leandro Casapieri, for keeping the score level after a wonderful double save denied Raimana Li Fung Kuee and Patrick Tepa. The Azzurri would roar their way to a win following goals from Luca Bertacca, Josep Jr and Alessandro Remedi.

The European champions will now face Belarus in the semi-finals on Saturday.