It was hard to choose the squad: Rodu

Junior Bula Boys head coach Marika Rodu expressed that naming the final squad for the OFC Men’s Under-19 Nations Cup was not easy.

Rodu notes that with many players participating in the Digicel Fiji Premier League and various tournaments, selecting the best players was challenging.

“The exposure in the DPR League and Fiji FACT also contributes to the difficulty in the selection process. I think we have a good mix in terms of skills.”

Rodu also mentioned that the team has a good balance of seniority, and with this mix, he is expecting a strong performance.

In their first pool game, the Digicel Junior Bula Boys will face Tahiti on Friday at 11am in Apia, Samoa.