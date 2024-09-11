Ipswich legend Burley being treated for cancer

[Source: BBC Sport]

Ipswich Town legend and former Scotland manager George Burley is undergoing cancer treatment, the Premier League club has announced.

The ex-Scotland international, who managed the national team from January 2008 to November 2009, was diagnosed after feeling unwell earlier this year.

Burley, 68, played for Ipswich from 1973 to 1985 and completed 500 appearances for the club. He was manager at Ipswich from 1994 to 2002.

Burley, who played as a defender, also competed for the likes of Motherwell, Ayr United and Falkirk.

As a manager, he coached clubs including Crystal Palace, Hearts and Southampton.

He was the last manager to guide Ipswich to Premier League promotion before current boss Kieran McKenna did so last season.

Club chairman Mark Ashton added: “Our thoughts are with George, his wife Jill and their family.