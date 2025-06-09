IDC back to Ba; floodlight work to commence soon

Govind Park [File Photo]

The 2025 FMF Inter District Championship has shifted back to 4R Electric Govind Park, Ba.

The Fiji Football Association had earlier announced the tournament would be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka due to concerns over the readiness and funding for floodlights at Govind Park.

Ba Town Council Special Administrator Moshin Khan says that the Lautoka City Council has agreed to the shift in venue and will work hand in hand to ensure the process runs smoothly.

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf explained that the decision was made following interest from the Minister for Local Government and Housing, Maciu Nalumisa, as well as the Ba Chamber of Commerce.

He said it’s been a long time since a major tournament returned to the football-crazy town of Ba, and the fans deserve to experience it this year.

Yusuf adds that Floodlights will be installed at the 4R Stadium for night games, all matters have been resolved, and an agreement has been signed.





