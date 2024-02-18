Hosts make history as UAE, Iran and Tahiti advance

[Source: FIFA.com]

Iran, Italy, Tahiti and United Arab Emirates reached the knockout phase as Argentina, Egypt, Spain and USA suffered elimination.

IR Iran ensured they would continue their FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai journey with a hard-fought win over Argentina.

Three goals in the first period, including wonder strikes from Hamid Behzadpour and Reza Amiri, seemingly sent the contest in Iran’s favour.

Argentina fought on, though, and twice brought the score to within one, but a fine team goal, which was finished by Ali Mirshekari, ultimately ended their brave fightback and sent the Albiceleste home.

Tahiti staged one of the greatest comebacks the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ has ever seen to advance, while United Arab Emirates reached the knockout phase for the first time in front of their adoring audience.

The Nazionale turned it on. Luca Bertacca and Marco Giordani bagged beauties, while several goals came from telepathic team moves.

Ali Mohammad struck in extra-time to earn United Arab Emirates a 3-2 win over USA and a place in the knockout phase for the first time.

Goalkeepers Humaid Jamal and Chris Toth were outstanding, both making multiple crucial saves. Rashed Eid finally gave the hosts the lead in the second period, before Abdulla Abbas doubled it with a sublime overhead kick.

Toth got one back for the US in the third, and Canale found the equaliser their pressure deserved. In extra-time, however, Ali capitalised upon a Toth mistake to spark wild celebrations from the Dubai crowd.