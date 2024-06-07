High expectations from Labasa fans says coach

[File Photo]

Extra Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap says the team is eager to give their absolute best in tomorrow’s Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT semi-finals at Subrail Park, where they anticipate another sold-out crowd.

Pratap says the team has worked on improving their decision-making which is a key area that needed improvement from last week’s performance.

He adds that they are determined not to disappoint their fans who are looking forward to a stronger showing from Labasa this weekend.

“I think tomorrow the park will be fuller than last week with all teams supporters coming in full force. The hype is quite good and the boys are also in the mood to play tomorrow and we are expecting a good game.”

The Labasa coach says they have a common goal and that is to progress to Sunday’s final.

The hosts will take on reigning champions Flick Lautoka in the first semi-final at 2pm followed by Oceania Fibreglass Navua taking on 4R Electricals Ba at 4.30pm.

The finals will start at 1pm on Sunday.

