Hekari United overpowers Ba Women

[Photo Credit: OFC]

Ba Women’s OFC Women’s Champions League campaign has come to an end after suffering a 6-1 semi-final defeat to Hekari United in Tahiti.

Hekari United’s Nenny Elipas scored the opening goal in somewhat fortuitous circumstances, with the ball slipping past Ba goalkeeper Mereseni Waqali.

However, Ba Women FC responded with a successful penalty conversion by Luisa Tamani.

[Photo Credit: OFC]

The match was even at 1-1 at halftime.

In the second half, Hekari United took control, scoring five unanswered goals. On every occasion, the Ba goalkeeper was left with little chance to prevent the onslaught.

