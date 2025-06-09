Gueye sent off for striking team-mate in Everton win

Source: Reuters

David Moyes says he “quite likes” his players fighting each other after Everton’s Idrissa Gueye was sent off for striking team-mate Michael Keane in the face during his side’s 1-0 Premier League win at Manchester United.

United’s Bruno Fernandes had just gone close to scoring when Gueye and Keane began arguing in the 13th minute at Old Trafford, with the game goalless.

Defender Keane appeared to twice push Gueye away before the Senegal midfielder hit him with an open hand.

Everton’s England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford separated the pair before referee Tony Harrington showed Gueye a straight red card for violent conduct.

“Do you know something, I quite like when my players have a fight,” said Moyes. “I’m sort of saying I want them to be tough.

“I don’t want them to accept someone not doing well enough. Someone didn’t do the right thing.

“If you want a winning team, and that resilience and toughness that got us the result, you have to have players who are going to act that way.”

After the game, Gueye – who is in his second spell with the Toffees – apologised on social media.

“I want to apologise first to my team-mate Michael Keane,” he wrote. “I take full responsibility for my reaction.

“I also apologise to my team-mates, the staff, the fans and the club.

“What happened does not reflect who I am or the values I stand for. Emotions can run high, but nothing justifies such behaviour.

“I’ll make sure it never happens again.”

Moyes said Gueye’s team-mates applauded when the player stood in front of the group and apologised.

“Big enough to stand up and say he made a mistake. I’ve accepted it, we all move on,” added the Scot.

The Premier League Match Centre posted on X after Gueye was sent off: “The referee’s call of red card to Gueye for violent conduct was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the action deemed to be a clear strike to the face of Keane.”

The law for violent conduct defines a sending off offence as striking an opponent or any other person, on the head or face with their hand or arm, unless the force used was negligible.

However, United boss Ruben Amorim disagreed with Gueye’s red card.

“We can fight with team-mates,” said the Portuguese. “I know it’s violent conduct because the referee explained but I don’t agree.”

According to Opta, it is only the third time on record (since 2000-01) a player has been sent off in the Premier League for clashing with their own team-mate, after Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer – for Newcastle against Aston Villa in 2005 – and Ricardo Fuller with Andy Griffin for Stoke in 2008 against West Ham.

