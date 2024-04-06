Great start for secondary school futsal

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Rishikul Sanatan College started their Fiji FA Secondary School Futsal Championship on a high as they thrashed Dudley High School in the girls open grade 9-0 at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

In other games today, Nakasi High School defeated Tailevu North 3-0 while Vunimono High School tamed Saraswati College 4-0.

In the Boys under-18 grade, Vunimono and Suva Sangam College were both tied to a 2-all draw while Rishikul on the other hand demolished Dudley High 10-0.

Article continues after advertisement

In the Under-16 grade, Vunimono High also started their competition on a high as they defeated Sila Central 7-0.

DAV Boys overcame Gospel High 4-0, International Secondary School thumped Dudley 3-1 while Baulevu High School escaped Nakasi High with a 2-0 win.

Rishikul also defeated Saraswati 6-1 while Sila Secondary School was defeated 7-0 by Vunimono High School.