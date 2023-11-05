Futsal IDC top four confirmed

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Last year’s Extra Supermarket IDC finalists HLB Mann Judd Suva and Ba will play in the second semifinal today.

Ba thrashed Rakiraki 8-1 in their final pool match at the Vodafone Arena in Suva to secure their place in the top four and now have a chance to defend its title.

Suva topped group B with nine points while Ba finished second in group A.

Article continues after advertisement

In the first semifinal, Glamada Labasa takes on group A pool leaders Nadi.

Labasa thumped Lami 6-0 and confirmed its place in the semis.

The first semifinal between Labasa and Nadi kicks off at 9am followed by the Suva and Ba clash at 10:30am.

The final is scheduled for 3pm.