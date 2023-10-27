Futsal IDC draws revealed

The stage is set for the highly anticipated Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC, with pool draws adding an exciting dimension to the anticipation.

In Pool A, the reigning champions, Ba, will face formidable competition from Tailevu Naitasiri, Navua, and Nadi, setting the stage for an electrifying battle.

Meanwhile, Group B promises an abundance of action, featuring the dynamic teams of Lami, Suva, Rakiraki, and the lone northern contender, Labasa, as they engage in a battle of skill and strategy.

Adding a historic twist to the tournament, this year’s competition marks the debut of women’s teams.

Nasinu, Rewa, Suva, and Tailevu Naitasiri will participate in a fierce single-round robin competition, showcasing their prowess on the futsal court.

The stakes are high, as the ultimate victors will walk away with a substantial $4,500 cash prize, making this tournament a must-watch event for all futsal enthusiasts.

Extra Supermarket Manager Stock Audit Savneil Deo underscores their commitment to community support, emphasizing the significance of nurturing a culture of health and well-being.

They firmly believe that there’s no better means to achieve this than through the sport of futsal.

Deo expresses their unwavering dedication to promoting an active lifestyle and inspiring individuals to pursue their dreams, whether on the field or in their broader life endeavors.

The games will commence next Thursday and conclude on Sunday.