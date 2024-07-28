France claim 1-0 win over Guinea, Spain and Japan reach last eight

[Source: Reuters]

Hosts France secured a second straight victory as Kiliann Sildillia struck for a 1-0 success over Guinea, while Spain and Japan reached the quarter-finals in the second matchday of the men’s Olympic soccer tournament on Saturday

France struggled to find their feet in Bordeaux after their opening 3-0 Group A triumph over the United States but found a way past a solid Guinea team, who had two efforts disallowed in the first half, with Sildillia’s brilliant 75th minute header.

Sildillia brought relief to French fans when he connected with Michael Olise’s fine cross to send the crowd into raptures.

Spain clinched a spot in the quarter-finals with their second Group C win by beating the Dominican Republic 3-1, while Argentina defeated Iraq by the same scoreline in Group B.

Argentina recovered from their chaotic opening loss to Morocco and boosted their chances of reaching the last eight as they moved top of their group on goal difference.

Javier Mascherano’s Argentina side opened the scoring in Lyon after 14 minutes thanks to a Thiago Almada volley but Iraq equalised with Aymen Hussein’s header seconds before halftime.

Substitute Luciano Gondou’s header in the second half and a superb strike by Ezequiel Fernandez six minutes from time secured all three points for the 2004 and 2008 gold medallists.

“It was a difficult match. Iraq are a physically strong team. The only thing we needed to do was win, it’s a great relief,” Mascherano said.