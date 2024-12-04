Flying Arrows determined to prove worth in NCC

[Source: Supplied]

Ba representative, Flying Arrows, will be out to prove its worth at the Cecil’s National Regional Club Championship.

Flying Arrows are back in the NCC after 18 years and they’ll play their first game tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Head coach Timoci Seru says their preparations have been affected by continuous rain last week, but they’re happy to have some sunshine in the past three days to get back on track.

Seru adds they’re fortunate to have players like Etonia Dogalau, Penisoni Tirau, and Iliesa Nayasi, along with some young talents.

The club has produced notable players like Alvin Singh, Krishna Sami, Mavileko Nakama, and Seru himself.

“We are not just representing Flying Arrows—we are representing Ba as a whole. We ask fans to rally behind us, forget any differences, and support us with positive vibes, prayers, and blessings.”

Flying Arrows was founded in 1953 by the late former Ba and Fiji representative, Farook Janeman.

The club is now managed by Janeman’s family, including the Bhamji brothers, sons, and nephews, with support from New Zealand and Canada.

With their proud history and the pressure of recent controversies, Flying Arrows are determined to step in strong and uphold Ba’s football legacy.

The opening match tomorrow at 9am will see neighbors Buiduna FC of Tailevu Naitasiri take on Nakasi Police FC of Rewa in what is expected to be a close encounter.

Friends FC of Nasinu will then face Labasa’s Northpole FC at 11am, followed by what is expected to be an exciting match between Flying Arrows FC from Ba and Nadi’s Blues FC at 1pm.

The day’s action will conclude with a 3pm clash between Lautoka’s Rival FC and Downtown FC from Nadroga.

The tournament will then move to the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa from Friday to Sunday where the remaining matches will be played.