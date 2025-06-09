Five teams books place in NCC play-offs

Source : FFA / Facebook

Five teams have booked their spots in the final play-off stage of the Dayal’s Sawmillers National Club Championship, with one Southern Zone place to be decided this afternoon.

In the Southern Zone, Friends United FC topped Group A after a 7-1 win over Lami Rangers FC and a draw with Combine Brothers FC.

Combine Verata FC won Group B with a 5-0 victory over Police FC and a 6-0 win against League FC.

Combine Brothers remain in contention after earning four points from their win over Lami Rangers and their draw with Friends United.

In the Western Zone, Lautoka’s Ray United FC and Ba’s 4R FC advanced following strong outings at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

Ray United finished unbeaten with two wins and a draw, while 4R FC secured six points, highlighted by a 5-1 win over Delta Army FC.

Defending champions Northpole FC of Labasa progressed from the Northern Zone, keeping their title defence alive.

The final Southern Zone berth will be decided at 3pm today when Combine Brothers FC meet Police FC, with the winner claiming the last spot.

