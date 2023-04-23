Final preparations for Junior Bula Boys

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys football team have arrived in Gold Coast for the final phase of preparation for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which will be held in Argentina.

The team will spend 10 days at the Gold Coast Performance Centre and will play three warm-up matches.

This tour will be used by the coaching staff of Robert Mimms, Ronil Lal, and Marika Rodu to conduct specialized training and finalize the 21-member squad that will represent Fiji in the World Cup.