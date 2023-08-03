Fijian footballers made it to Orlando Pride 

[ Source: OFC ]

Fiji Football Women’s team captain Sofi Diyalowai and star player Cema Nasau are currently in a three-week trial with the US National Women’s Soccer League club, Orlando Pride.

Former national team coach Lisa Cole organized for the two to be part of the trial.

The Ba and Labasa FC representatives were selected by Fiji FA’s vice president, Nazia Krishna.

Krishna says this is a great opportunity for the girls to be able to go on trial with a huge club like Orlando Pride, where legends like Brazilian star Marta play.

She says with the help of the Oceania Football Confederation and Fiji FA, all their travel expenses were covered.

Ba midfielder Nasau says she is excited to be part of a professional club in the USA.

Orlando Pride manager Haley Carter says they will keep close tabs on the two Fijian players over the next six months, whether they sign after the trials or not.

Carter says there are a lot of opportunities in foreign countries for players like Nasau and Diyalowai.

She says it is clear that the two Fijian players have the talent to be able to earn a professional contract.