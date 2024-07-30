Fiji U16 determined to create history

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The current Fiji football side is determined to make history by becoming the first Fijian team to win the OFC Men’s Under-16 Championship tournament.

Head coach Sunil Kumar says the team has been diligently preparing and is focused on the task at hand.

Kumar highlights that they have been preparing the players mentally, spiritually, and physically, hoping to deliver the best results in the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“This time with the team- we want to showcase the Fijian flair. We want to be fearless on the pitch and we have also made an aim of becoming the Fijian U16 team to win the OFC Qualifiers and go to the World Cup”.



[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Kumar emphasized that the players are ready to make their mark in the tournament.

They will face New Zealand in their second pool game at 10 a.m. on Thursday.