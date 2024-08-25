Fiji to face New Zealand in OFC Futsal final

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Fiji Women’s futsal side is just a few hours away from taking on New Zealand in the OFC Futsal Women’s Nations Cup 2024 finals in the Solomon Islands.

This will be the second time the two sides will meet since they face each other in pool play.

Tournament favorites New Zealand thumped Fiji 9-1 in their pool match, and Fiji will be looking to do one better this time.

The two sides are also battling for a spot in the first-ever FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™, to be held in the Philippines next year.

Fiji will play New Zealand in the final at 6pm.

Meanwhile, Tahiti and the Solomon Islands will also go head-to-head during the playoff for 3rd place.

Tahiti aims to finish their campaign on a high note after falling short against New Zealand and missing out on a spot in the final.