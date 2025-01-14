Fiji to compete in all OFC tournaments

rewa FC will be taking part in the March Oceania Champions League

The Fiji Football Association is slowly beginning preparations for both their men’s and women’s teams across all grades, in anticipation of a busy and exciting year.

Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf confirms that training camps will start over the next few weeks as teams prepare for international tournaments, with some starting as early as March.

Yusuf says our teams will participate in all tournaments organized by the Oceania Football Confederation, making Fiji the only Pacific Island, alongside New Zealand, to commit to every competition.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yes we are taking part in everything that is put up by OFC, so Fiji and New Zealand are the only countries that will be taking part in all events. Starting off with the March Oceania Champions League with Rewa going there in a very tough pool and we’ve got Ba who will be going to Tahiti for the Women’s OCL in May.”

The Fiji Kulas will begin their camp in early February in preparation for the Nations Cup and will hold four additional camps throughout the year, leading up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers in November.

Meanwhile, the Bula Boys will compete in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers in New Zealand on May 2. If they reach the final and win, they will secure direct qualification for the FIFA World Cup.