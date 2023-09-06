Fiji ready for semi-final encounter

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji is set to face the Solomon Islands in the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier semi-final today.

The Rob Sherman-coached team is fully prepared and ready for the highly anticipated match.

The Solomon Islands have shown impressive performance in the competition, winning all their pool matches against Vanuatu, Samoa, and Tonga.

On the other hand, Fiji secured a 2-0 victory against Papua New Guinea but suffered a 3-1 loss to New Zealand in their opener.

The match for the final spot will take place at 7pm, and it can be watched live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.