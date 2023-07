[Source: OFC]

The draw for the OFC Futsal Nations Cup 2023 has been released.

Eight teams will compete for a place at the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan from 14 September to 6 October 2024.

Fiji is in Pool A with reigning champions New Zealand, Vanuatu, and Tonga.

Pool B consists of New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, and Samoa.

The competition is expected to be held in Auckland, New Zealand from 1 to 17 October.