Fiji Gujarati Sports Association to host netball tournament

[ Source : Supplied ]

The Fiji Gujarati Sports Association will be hosting its Women’s netball tournament for the first time ever.

The tournament will feature five teams, two from Lami, two from Rewa and one team from Lautoka.

The association aims to introduce more sporting events and encourage Gujaratis to participate in different sports.

The Lami Gujarati Sports Club Secretary, Mikash Magan, sees this tournament as a stepping stone for future annual events for all Gujaratis.

“The goal is to increase women’s participation in the Gujarati community and make these events a regular occurrence. There is a lot of talent and I’m sure many will be showcased this weekend during the tournament”

The Lami Gujarti Sports Association will have their Monogram night tonight for the distribution of tournament kits from sponsors.

The competition will be held at the FMF Gymnasium at 8 am.