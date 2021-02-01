Home

Fiji Gujarati Sports Association IDC semifinalist confirmed

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 3, 2021 5:28 pm
Fiji Gujarati Sports Association Inter District Championship

The top four teams have been confirmed for the Fiji Gujarati Sports Association Inter District Championship semifinals tomorrow.

Lautoka, Navua, Lami, and Suva will battle for the top spot in one of the most looked-forward-to competitions in the Fiji Gujarati Sports Association calendar.

Lautoka will take on Suva in the first semifinal at 9 am while Navua meets Lami at 10.15 am at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

The final will be played at 3 pm.

