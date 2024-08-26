Fiji goes down to NZ in Futsal final

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The Fiji Women's Futsal team have settled for second best after losing 7-1 to New Zealand in the OFC Futsal Women's Nations Cup final in Honiara, Solomon Islands last night.

Kiwi captain Hannah Kraakman opened the scoring early, setting the tone for her team.

Fiji responded with a goal from Koleta Likuculacula, but New Zealand’s clinical finishing proved decisive.

Tessa Leong, Libby Boobyer and Dayna Manak added to the tally.

The win not only secure the trophy for New Zealand but also qualifies them for the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025 in the Philippines.