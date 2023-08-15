Fiji FA VP resigned prior to conviction

Prominent local businessman Umarji Aiyaz Mohammed Musa.

The Fiji Football Association confirms that the now-convicted Aiyaz Umarji Mohammed Musa had resigned from his post as the Vice President as of 7th August.

Musa was sentenced to four years last Wednesday and will serve his term of imprisonment in New Zealand.

He was sentenced following his involvement in three separate drug importations into New Zealand in 2017.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji FA says Musa’s resignation encompassed not only his position as the Vice President but also his role as a member of the FIFA Audit and Compliance Committee.

In a statement, Fiji FA says its Board of Control convened to consider his resignation through expedited means.

The Board, in a unanimous decision, accepted his resignation, acknowledging the seriousness of the circumstances and the need to uphold the values and integrity of our association.

The Fiji FA says it is important to note that both FIFA and the Oceania Football Confederation have been duly informed of the Board’s unanimous decision.

It says this proactive communication underscores its commitment to transparency and adherence to established protocols.

It further says that according to the provisions outlined in the Fiji Football Association Statutes, the vacant position of Vice President will be filled in due course.

The Board of Control is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will adhere to the established procedures to identify a suitable replacement who will contribute to the continued growth and success of Fijian football.

The Fiji FA has assured its stakeholders and the football-loving community that Fiji FA remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting the sport of football, fostering sportsmanship, and maintaining the highest standards of ethics and integrity.