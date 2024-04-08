Fiji FA receives another US$8m boost from FIFA

The artificial turf in Labasa, funded by the FIFA Forward programme. The [Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Football Association will soon receive a massive boost of US$8m after the FIFA Council unanimously approved the Annual Report 2023, confirming US$2.25 billion investment of FIFA for the 2023-2026 cycle along with 211 football nations.

The funding will enable Fiji FA to create new facilities, including a new boutique stadium in Lomolomo, Nadi for around 10,000 spectators.

It will also enhance local expertise, support local competitions and send our national teams to compete on international stages.

Article continues after advertisement

Out of their US$8m, approximately $5m will be used in operations to run local and international competitions, and US$3m is allocated to special projects in the next four years.

FIFA Development Officer David Firisua, who is in charge of the Oceania Regions says that the newly approved forward funding will also be used to further expand the Labasa project by creating new football pitches.



The FFA Labasa Football Academy, with new changing rooms, dormitories, futsal court and multi-functional conference rooms, funded by the FIFA Forward programme. [Photo: Supplied]

This includes an international size all weather football ground and a reserve training pitch.

Firisua says that these development in Labasa is important for development programs and is a great asset for the community.



The King Pele Fitness Centre in Suva, funded by the FIFA Forward programme [Photo: Supplied]

He adds that creating these income streams will enable FFA to have more money to invest in local games and also make them less dependent on external funding streams like FIFA.

Firisua adds that the good infrastructure is vital to grow the game, but increasing capability and skills among coaches, players and administrators is more important.



The new FFA team bus, funded by the FIFA Forward programme. [Photo: Supplied]

This funding has been given out to all the 211 nations to make them realize the importance of development and also taking the sport to a whole new level.