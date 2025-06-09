Fiji FA opens applications for new women’s national coach

The Fiji Football Association has officially advertised the position of Fiji Women’s National Team head coach, following the end of Angeline Chua’s tenure.

Chua coached the national side for the final time at the inaugural Women’s MSG Prime Minister’s Cup in Papua New Guinea.

Her contract ended in October, closing a three-year stint in which she focused heavily on developing youth players and guiding them into the senior programme.

Fiji FA has confirmed that Chua is eligible to reapply for the role.

The newly advertised position requires applicants to have at least five years of coaching experience at national or professional level, a UEFA Pro or A-Licence (or equivalent), and a willingness to commit to a three-year contract.

Candidates must also be fluent in English, able to adapt to Fiji’s playing style and culture, run coaching courses for women, and possess international tournament experience.

