Fiji FA launches All Star Games

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Football Association’s All Star Games got underway at its technical academy in Ba yesterday.

The event, which is set to unfold over the next three days is poised to uncover promising football talents from around the country and laying the foundation for future Kulas and Bula Boys players.

In a statement, the Fiji FA says the launch saw the commencement of the skills challenges, including ball control, shooting with both feet and dribbling.

[Source: Supplied]

The top 35 girls from all age groups will advance to the ‘Future Kula’s Camp’ next week.

The approach, according to Fiji FA ensures talent discovery and cultivation from various districts, reaching hidden gems in rural areas.