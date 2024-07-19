Fiji climbs 13 spots in latest FIFA rankings

Fiji has made an impressive leap in the latest FIFA rankings, moving up 13 places.

They now sit at 153, up from 166.

There are 210 countries in the men’s world ranking.

Fiji has also improved its Oceania rankings, securing the third spot.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf attributes this progress to ongoing developments, which are beginning to bear fruit.

“We are pleased not that we should have gone further down because we lost in the semifinal and fourth place affected it but yeah that’s now it works once we start playing international matches, the ranking starts moving”

Fiji has two more international matches coming up in September.

They will face the Solomon Islands on August 2nd at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium, followed by a match against Hong Kong on September 8th at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Yusuf says this is part of their build-up for the upcoming qualifiers in October.

Meanwhile, in local tournament, the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giant is set to begin next Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to all the games live commentaries on Mirchi FM.