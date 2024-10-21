Fiji beach soccer set for OFC Men's Nations Cup

[Source: Solomon Islands Football Federation/ Facebook]

The national team is now in the Solomon Islands ahead of OFC Beach Soccer Men’s Nations Cup 2024.

Fiji Beach Soccer side was the last team to arrive in Honiara.

The Jerry Sam led team is optimistic for a great challenge in the coming days as the competition kicks off tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

}

[Source: Solomon Islands Football Federation/ Facebook]

Our side will play Papua New Guinea tomorrow at 2pm in the first match of the tournament.



[Source: Solomon Islands Football Federation/ Facebook]

On Wednesday, Fiji takes on Tahiti at 2pm and on Thursday they’ll play Solomon Islands at 4pm.



[Source: Solomon Islands Football Federation/ Facebook]