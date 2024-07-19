Football

Exposure for youngsters

Meli Laddpeter

July 19, 2024 4:43 pm

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Australia Green Under 11 head coach Richard Kumar says their main goal of competing at the Fiji Football Association Viti Futsal Cup competition is to gain exposure and experience.

Kumar’s side is one of the 10 other Australian teams competing in the tournament, which started today at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

He says his side has been preparing for almost a year for the tournament, and they are happy to finally be in the country for the three-day tournament.

Australia Green Under 11 head coach Richard Kumar

He adds that their players were selected through scouts who attended football competitions around the country, before bringing the teams into camp to prepare for their trip down to Fiji.

Kumar said the best thing his side loved about their trip was the weather, as all of their teams found it enjoyable playing under the scorching heat.

“We had about 12 months to prepare everyone from different clubs around Australia where we pick players and in school competitions. Well, they’re all enjoying it at the moment as Australia’s freezing, it’s freezing cold. So, it’s a nice hot weather for them and they’re loving it so they’re also staying back after their games and all that and they are in the swimming pool.”

Australia is featuring two sets of teams for the competition, Australian Green and Australian Gold.

Also, part of the tournament is two clubs from the Solomon Islands, which brings the total amount of overseas-based teams to 12.

