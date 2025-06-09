EPL returns on Sunday

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Five Extra Premier League games will be played this Sunday with an exciting double-header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Tailevu Naitasiri faces Nasinu at 12 pm before Extra Supermarket Labasa takes on Coastal Rental Cars / MMM Brothers Nadroga at 2pm in the double header, in what promises to be an entertaining afternoon of football.

Churchill Park will host a top-of-the-table battle between Lautoka and defending league champions Stratum Rewa at 1pm.

At 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba, the Dayal Sawmillers Men-in-Black will be aiming to continue their winning momentum following their recent BiC Fiji FACT triumph when they host Tagimoucia Nadi at 3pm.

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Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour will also come alive as Fiji FACT runners-up Navua hosts Global Care Suva in another crucial encounter kicking off at 3pm.

With five matches scheduled around the country, fans can expect another thrilling weekend of action as teams battle for valuable points in the race for the 2026 league title.