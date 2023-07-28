England midfielder Henderson joins Al-Ettifaq on three-year deal

[Source: Reuters]

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool on a three-year deal, both clubs said on Thursday.

British media reported that Al-Ettifaq would pay about 12 million pounds ($15.55 million) plus add-ons for the former Liverpool captain, who will end his 12-year stay at Anfield.

The 33-year-old, who will wear the number 10 shirt, is expected to receive a weekly salary of around 700,000 pounds, according to British media.

Henderson bid farewell to Liverpool fans in a video posted on social media on Wednesday.

“It’s hard to put these last 12 years into words and it’s even harder to say goodbye. I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You’ll never walk alone,” he said in an Instagram post.

Henderson will be reunited at Al-Ettifaq with former Liverpool team mate Steven Gerrard, who was appointed as the manager on a three-year contract earlier this month.