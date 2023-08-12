England aware of Colombia’s threat

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has been one full of unexpected twists and turns.

It continues into the quarter-finals with Japan being the latest to be bundled out.

Tonight, England will take on an unpredictable Colombia side and the winner can only be determined at the final whistle.

England striker Rachel Daly says Colombia has been a joy to watch and they’re aware of the threats, talent, and energy they bring.

She says that awareness is good as they will be prepared in the best way possible.

Tonight’s match will kick off at 10.30 but before that Australia will face France at 7.

Both matches will be shown live on FBC Sports.