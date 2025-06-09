Ecuador stuns Argentina, Bolivia books play-off spot

[Source: Reuters]

Bolivia stunned Brazil with a 1-0 victory to book a spot in the intercontinental play-offs for the 2026 World Cup, while Argentina also fell 1-0 to Ecuador in the final round of South American qualifiers yesterday.

Miguel Terceros scored from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to seal Bolivia’s win in La Paz, handing five-time World Cup champions Brazil a surprise defeat and pushing them down to fifth in the standings.

Bolivia will now compete in the intercontinental play-offs alongside two teams from CONCACAF and one each from Africa, Asia, and Oceania, all vying for two remaining spots at the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.