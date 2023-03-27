DPL resumes on Sunday

[File Photo]

The Digicel Fiji Premier League resumes this weekend after a two-week break with round five of competition.

DPL had to be put on hold due to the Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies that concluded yesterday.

A double-header is set for Sunday at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour with Tailevu Naitasiri facing Labasa at 1pm and Navua hosts Suva at 3pm.

In other matches, Nadi takes on Ba at Prince Charles Park, Lautoka faces Tavua at Churchill Park and Rewa plays Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

These matches will kick-off on Sunday at 3pm.

Lautoka, Rewa, Ba, and Navua are undefeated so far in the competition.