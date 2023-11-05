Doku shines in Man City win

[Source: GhanaSoccernet]

Belgium youngster Jeremy Doku rose to the occasion for Manchester City in their Premier League’s 6-1 win over Bournemouth this morning.

Doku scored the opener and added four assists as City cruised to a big win.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes scored a stoppage-time winner against Fulham to alleviate the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

United was heading for another game without a win or a goal when Fernandes drilled low past the goalkeeper.

In other results, Brentford 3-2 West Ham, Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley,Sheffield United 2-1 Wolves and Everton 1-1 Brighton.