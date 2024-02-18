DFPL starts today

Lautoka and Nasinu will kick start the DFPL

The Digicel Fiji Premier League round one is set to commence today.

A double header will be played at the Uprising Sports Complex at Pacific Harbour.

Lautoka and Nasinu will kick start the new season at 11am before Navua hosts Nadroga at 3pm at Uprising.

Also at 3pm, Ba is set take on Suva at at the Fiji FA Academy while Nadi faces Tailevu Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park.

Meanwhile, the match between Labasa and Rewa has been postponed due to the adverse weather condition.