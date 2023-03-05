Depay, Morata score twice each as Atletico thrash Sevilla 6-1

[Source: Reuters]

Dutch striker Memphis Depay shone in his first start for Atletico Madrid as he scored twice in a 6-1 thrashing of Sevilla, who were reduced to 10 men late on, in LaLiga.

Substitute Alvaro Morata also bagged a brace as Atletico seized the opportunity to go third after Real Sociedad drew at home 0-0 against lowly Cadiz on Friday, leapfrogging the Basque side in the standings and climbing to 45 points.

Sociedad are now fourth on 44 points, while holders Real Madrid are second on 52 points, seven behind leaders Barcelona on 59 points, both with a game in hand.

Winless in their last three games, Sevilla are 16th on 25 points, only one point clear of the relegation zone.

Atletico delivered arguably their best showing of the season on a night they were celebrating Diego Simeone’s 613th game as their coach, surpassing club legend Luis Aragones (612) to become the manager with more games with the same team in the history of Spanish football.

Three minutes later, Depay was on the end of a clever combination between Griezmann and Marcos Llorente to unleash a thunderous strike into the upper left corner from just outside the box.

When Atletico were in full control, Youssef En Nesyri was quick enough to beat goalkeeper Jan Oblak inside the box and hit back for Sevilla from close-range in the 39th.

But Atletico didn’t take their foot off the gas after the break and Griezmann scored their third with a brilliant shot from range.

Yannick Carrasco extended Atletico’s advantage in the 69th minute, before Ivan Rakitic missed a penalty, hitting the post from the spot.

Substitute Morata in the 76th and 92nd minutes delivered the final blows to a hopeless Sevilla, who had Pape Alassane Gueye sent off in the 81st minute after receiving his second yellow card of the match.