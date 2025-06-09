Demaine appointed Fiji Kulas head coach

The Fiji Football Association has appointed Nicola Demaine as the new head coach of the Fiji women’s national football team, the Fiji Kulas, as part of its commitment to strengthening the women’s programme and driving long-term development.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel said Demaine’s appointment reflects the association’s strategic focus on building a competitive and sustainable pathway for women’s football in the country.

“The Fiji Football Association is pleased to appoint Nicola Demaine as the head coach of the Fiji women’s national team. Nicola brings significant international experience in women’s football, particularly within the Oceania region, and has demonstrated strong capability in team development and high-performance environments.”

He added that Demaine’s extensive background and understanding of the women’s game make her a valuable addition to the national setup.

“Her experience working with national teams and football development programmes aligns with our vision for the continued growth of women’s football in Fiji. We are confident she will contribute positively to the progress of the Fiji Kulas.”

English-born Demaine boasts a strong coaching résumé across the Pacific and Asia. She guided Papua New Guinea to their maiden OFC Women’s Nations Cup title in 2022, marking the country’s first major international success in women’s football.

She has also served as head coach of the Samoa women’s national team, worked as an OFC Women’s Football Development Officer, and most recently led the Bhutan women’s national team.

Demaine said she was honoured to take on the role and was eager to begin working with Fiji Football.

“I would like to thank the Fiji Football Association for the opportunity to lead the Fiji women’s national team. I’m looking forward to working closely with the players, coaching staff, and administrators to continue developing the women’s programme and building a strong and competitive team.”

She added that creating a positive environment and supporting player development would be central to her approach.

“There is clear potential within women’s football in Fiji, and I am committed to working collaboratively to support the ongoing growth of the game.”

Demaine takes over as the Fiji Kulas prepare for upcoming Oceania competitions and future FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying campaigns, with expectations high that her experience will help lift the national side to new levels.

