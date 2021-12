Delta Tigers after consecutive wins

Rewa is determined to win its remaining Digicel Premier League matches to move up on the points standing.

The Delta Tigers are currently third on the points table and will be facing fourth-placed Ba on Sunday.

Rewa coach Rodicks Singh says they will not sit too comfortably on their current points as they have the ability to do better.

“Quite a couple of good chances and we will work on that and we know Ba is the next team to play and one of the teams that is improving so we will need to prepare accordingly”

Ba is just one point behind Rewa and Singh says they will have to pick up their game in the next two rounds.

Rewa will face Ba at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium before Suva hosts Labasa at 3pm at the same venue and you can listen to the live commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.

In other matches, Nadi plays Navua at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 3pm and Nadroga faces Lautoka at Lawaqa Park.

Labasa faces Lautoka on Friday at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and the commentary will also air on Mirchi FM.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 11 7 2 2 16 9 +7 23 SUVA 12 6 2 4 16 10 +6 20 REWA 12 5 4 3 16 10 +6 19 BA 11 5 3 3 16 9 +7 18 LABASA 10 3 6 1 5 3 +2 15 NADI 12 3 5 4 12 20 -8 14 NADROGA 12 1 6 5 9 17 -8 9 NAVUA 12 1 2 9 7 19 -12 5