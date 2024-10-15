Defending champs aim to retain IDC title

Newly appointed Ba Football’s Coach Timoci Jim Seru will be up for a major task as he guides the young Brigade for the 2024 FMF IDC tournament in Churchill Park, Lautoka starting today.

Following a season filled with criticism over their performance, questions have been raised about Ba’s ability to reclaim the IDC title this year.

Seru remains optimistic, stating that with the right attitude and teamwork, the team can deliver.

“We have one of our key players from last year here Nabil Begg, some boys are new to the tournament but everyone is prepared to take each game at a time, we’ve done our mental preparation and we’re ready to defend the title,” he told FBC Sports.

Seru also mentioned that having coached most of these players from their youth, he is well-acquainted with their capabilities and knows exactly what they can bring to the table.

RC Manubhai Ba FC will face Mahijibhai Hardware/ Calgary Nadi FC today at 8pm.