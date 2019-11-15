Football
Defending champions create history in IDC
October 11, 2020 4:54 pm
Ratu Anare after scoring the winner for Labasa
The SSS Builders (NZ) Labasa football team managed to retain their Courts IDC title after beating Lautoka 2-1 in the final at the ANZ Stadium.
The Babasiga Lions, for the first time, has won the title back to back.
The Ronil Lal coached side had to come from a goal down to beat the Westerners.
Captain Zibraaz Sahib gave Blues the lead in the early second half from the penalty spot after Dave Radrigai was brought down inside the penalty box.
Labasa applied tremendous pressure and gave their all to come back into the match and they managed to level scores through Ilisoni Lolaivalu from a Taneila Waqa free-kick.
It was Ratu Anare scoring the winner in the 78th minute for the Babsiga Lions to clinch the title for the second time in a row.
Courts IDC Premier Division Final:Labasa vs Lautoka
