Day one BOG tickets can be reused to watch pool games

Labasa will face Ba to fight for a semi-final spot [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fans who still have their tickets from Day One of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament can use them to watch the two pool games that will be taking place on Thursday in Nadi.

The pool games between Extra Supermarket Labasa and Rooster Chicken Ba, as well as the Security Systems Management/Oceania Fibreglass PTE Ltd. Tailvu Naitasiri and Ezy Kool/Star Pool Nadi, were postponed due to a power outage at Prince Charles Park.

The game between Labasa and Ba is crucial, as it will decide which team qualifies for the semi-finals.

Southern Forest Navua and Bargain Box Lautoka are already through from Group A, while Suva got the nod from Group B.

The first semi-final will be played at 2 p.m., while the second will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

The final will be played on Sunday.