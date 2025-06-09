Dau’s strike lifts Tailevu Naitasiri in play-off thriller

Source: FFA / Facebook

Sixteen-year-old Josaia Dau was the hero for Tailevu Naitasiri, netting the decisive goal in a hard-fought 1–0 win over Seaqaqa FC in the first leg of the Extra Senior League play-off at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

The home side faced an early setback when defender Mohammed Rasasa was shown a red card for violent conduct in the 14th minute, forcing them to battle with ten men for most of the match.

Despite the disadvantage, Tailevu Naitasiri’s disciplined defensive display frustrated Seaqaqa’s attacking efforts.

The deadlock was finally broken in the second half when Dau, a member of Fiji’s Under-17 extended squad preparing for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, unleashed a powerful strike from inside the penalty box to seal the win.

His goal gives Tailevu Naitasiri a crucial first-leg advantage heading into the return fixture.

