Cushing in Arsenal Coach race

New York City head coach Nick Cushing is a candidate to become Arsenal Women’s new manager after Jonas Eidevall’s departure.

Cushing led Manchester City to the Women’s Super League title in 2016 during a seven-year spell before moving to the United States in 2020.

He joined men’s team New York City as assistant manager before becoming head coach in 2022.

The Gunners have been without a manager since Eidevall resigned on 15 October following defeat by Chelsea at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are still considering other options, but would be prepared to wait if Cushing becomes their top target – as the Gunners have confidence in interim manager Renee Slegers.

Cushing is set to oversee New York City’s best-of-three Major League Soccer series play-offs against Cincinnati which take place between 28 October and 9 November.