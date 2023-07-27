Corner scorer McCabe vows future success for Ireland after brave loss

[Source: Reuters]

Ireland captain Katie McCabe scored a stunning goal in the opening minutes of her side’s 2-1 loss to Canada, curling the ball directly into the net from a corner in a tournament highlight for this year’s Women’s World Cup.

Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, who led from the front throughout the cold and blustery night, her side was unable to score again and the Olympic champions fought back to douse any chance of Ireland progressing to the knockout stage.

The goal was Ireland’s first in a World Cup, and McCabe was mobbed by her teammates when the perfectly flighted ball evaded Canada’s keeper Kailen Sheridan in the fourth minute.

Canada forward Adriana Leon scored what proved to be the match-winner with a deft toe-poke in the 53rd minute.

The Arsenal midfielder battled bravely to keep Ireland’s hopes alive, miscuing a shot in the 79th minute and dancing around Canada’s Quinn three minutes later before putting too much height on a strike from beyond the penalty area.