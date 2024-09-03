Chua reflects on World Cup experience

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

As the Young Kulas continue their campaign at the FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup in Colombia, head coach Angeline Chua remains focused on the development and growth of her young squad.

Despite a tough 9-0 loss to Brazil in their opening match, Chua emphasized the importance of the experience for the team.

Chua says majority of the girls are 16 to18-0year olds.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are really young players. One of them has already played in the senior women’s team. I think this gives her the extra confidence to be in the world stage.”

She adds that they will head to their next match, with hopes of building on the lessons learned from their first game.

The Young Kulas will face Canada at 1pm tomorrow in their second pool game.

You can watch the live coverage of the 2024 FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup on FBC Sports Channel.